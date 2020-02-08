Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

OMER stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 317,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,232. Omeros has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $639.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

