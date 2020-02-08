Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.73. 392,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

