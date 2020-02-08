ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ON. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 9,186,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.