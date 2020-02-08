Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ONCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 530,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,351. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.