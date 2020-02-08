Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.41 EPS.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 670,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,303. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $3,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,275.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock worth $4,073,439.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

