Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 91,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

