Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,348,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in Oracle by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,857,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

