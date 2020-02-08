ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

