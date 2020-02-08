Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 553,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

