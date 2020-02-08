ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE:IX opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Research analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,633,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ORIX by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ORIX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

