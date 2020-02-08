OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 1,017 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

