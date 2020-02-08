OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 14,050 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,545,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 267.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

