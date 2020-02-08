Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 366,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. Research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

