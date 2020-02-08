OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.55. 6,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $405.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

