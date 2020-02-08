OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.55. 6,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $405.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.
