OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of OUTKY stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.82. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.