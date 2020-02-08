Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OVID opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

