Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

OI traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 12.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.