Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

OXLC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,722 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 119,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

