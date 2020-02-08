Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PBMLF stock remained flat at $$1.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. Pacific Booker Minerals has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of -1.40.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Featured Article: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.