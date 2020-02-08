Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
PBMLF stock remained flat at $$1.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. Pacific Booker Minerals has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of -1.40.
Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile
