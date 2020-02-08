Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,914 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 7,869,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,578. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

