Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 25,634 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,263,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,294 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

RY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 585,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,214. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

