Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $142,000 in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,596 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,890. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

