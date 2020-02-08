Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $148,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,884. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

