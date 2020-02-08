Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $95,000 in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

