Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,966. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $103.56 and a one year high of $109.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.