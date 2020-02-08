Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. 5,081,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,372. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

