Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,009 Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

