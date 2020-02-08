Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

WCN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 522,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,493. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.