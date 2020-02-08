Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $192,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of CM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. 201,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

