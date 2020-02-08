Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 327.50 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.54. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 347.34 ($4.57).

Get Palace Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Mickola Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Palace Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £32,600 ($42,883.45).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.