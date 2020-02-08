Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 2,336 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.33% of MSA Safety worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti increased their price target on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.86. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.