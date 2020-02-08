Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $36,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 in the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 278,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,604. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.