Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $14.05 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

BDX traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $246.91. 3,712,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

