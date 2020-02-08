Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $26.21 Million Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,302 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.67% of IBERIABANK worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 151,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,759. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKC shares. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

