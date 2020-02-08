Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 19,225 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group comprises about 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $29,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of B. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

