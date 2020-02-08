Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 144,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock worth $786,731. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.