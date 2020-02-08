Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Eastgroup Properties makes up approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.61% of Eastgroup Properties worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.09. 167,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $139.76.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.