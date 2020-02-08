Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 104,801 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,801 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $22,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 345,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $110.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.