Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 8,989 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.73% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 73,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 742,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.