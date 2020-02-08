Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Reduced by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

PANW stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $245.82. 657,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,230. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

