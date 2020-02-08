Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

PHX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. 194,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.71. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

