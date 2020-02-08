Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

