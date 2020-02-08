Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,211,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,457 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 728,960 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 413,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

