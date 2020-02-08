Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 8,562 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3,874.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.61%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.