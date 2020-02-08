Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.99. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Cary D. Baetz acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $116,340.00. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,296,398.85. In the last three months, insiders bought 98,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,138 and sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

