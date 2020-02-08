Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $274.50 on Friday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12 month low of $241.81 and a 12 month high of $314.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.87.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $173.17 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWLI. ValuEngine upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.