Parallel Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 434,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

