Parallel Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

