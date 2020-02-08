Parallel Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $130.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.79.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

