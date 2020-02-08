Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $606.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.58. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $385.91 and a 12 month high of $609.97.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

